Laziness made me pick Home Economic in SHS only to realise it was actually difficult - MzVee

In an interview with Joy Prime’s Roselyn Felli on Prime Morning MzVee said that this experience taught her that nothing in life is easy and that everything is difficult if you want to succeed.

She stated that she lost interest in the course, but it was too late to make any changes, so she did her best to graduate.

“I picked Home Economics because I was lazy. I didn’t want to learn. I came to understand that it is one of the toughest things to actually do. Because the practical consumes so much of your time that you are unable to read your book.

“It was tough, and that’s where I learned my first lesson: nothing in life is easy. Everything is difficult. So far as you want to succeed at it, it is difficult,” she said.

Talking about how she found herself doing music, MzVee said she was influenced by a colleague in high school to join a girl's band, D3, in 2012, which became the genesis of her music career.

She added that, although she never planned to pursue a career in music, she was discovered by Richie Mensah, who liked her voice after she went to the studio with her colleague, Samira Buari.

“That’s the shocker because I didn’t plan on doing music. I literally just stampeded upon this blessing. I didn’t send myself to see any producers," MzVee explained.