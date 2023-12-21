Let people’s doubts fuel you to get to your potential – Sarkodie

He wrote: " Signs :Always know you are destined for greatness when you have a lot of people doubting you… that’s the fuel to get to your full potential”.

Sarkodie's message coincides with his ongoing Rapperholic Exhibition, where he showcases his numerous awards, sold-out concerts, philanthropic work, collaborations, and other defining aspects of his successful music career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite being active in the music scene since 2005, Sarkodie's debut album, "Maakye," was released in 2009, and he has since maintained a prominent position in the industry.

As a two-time winner of the Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards and the Artiste of the Decade, Sarkodie's legacy is on display at the Rapperholic Exhibition.