In a tweet, Sarkodie, who is currently promoting his latest ‘Otan’ song said people should always know that they are destined for greatness when they have a lot of people doubting their capabilities.
Let people’s doubts fuel you to get to your potential – Sarkodie
Multiple award-winning rapper, Sarkodie is encouraging people not to easily give up when people doubt their potentials but they should rather be motivated to reach their goals.
Recommended articles
He wrote: " Signs :Always know you are destined for greatness when you have a lot of people doubting you… that’s the fuel to get to your full potential”.
Sarkodie's message coincides with his ongoing Rapperholic Exhibition, where he showcases his numerous awards, sold-out concerts, philanthropic work, collaborations, and other defining aspects of his successful music career.
Despite being active in the music scene since 2005, Sarkodie's debut album, "Maakye," was released in 2009, and he has since maintained a prominent position in the industry.
As a two-time winner of the Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards and the Artiste of the Decade, Sarkodie's legacy is on display at the Rapperholic Exhibition.
The exhibition, hosted by the Mix Design Hub in Osu in collaboration with Eagle Plug, was initially set to end on December 16 but has been extended until January 2.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh