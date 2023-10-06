According to him, he believes the President is not sleeping over the current difficulties in the country, therefore, it behoves the youth to also deal honestly with one another.

Sonnie Badu believes that harnessing the inherent gifts within individuals and maintaining honesty will lead to progress.

“I said on the other show yesterday that I don’t think the President is sleeping,” he told host Cookie Tee. “I think he is having sleepless nights with whatever [that] is going on but let’s also help ourselves. “Let’s start networking, let’s start working together.

Let’s work in honesty. Let’s work in truth. When somebody gives you something, make sure you are honest about it.”

He recounts stories where those entrusted with building projects inflate costs just to make money for themselves at the expense of the owners.

“All of these doesn’t help. So, there is a gift inside of us that one we ask for God’s favour, that gift will come out.” He prayed that for favour despite the current difficulties, urging all to also pray for their “destiny helpers”.

“I pray for everybody here even though things are tough here, may God make a way for everybody where there seems to be no way. “And may God send everybody their destiny helper. That’s all we need.”