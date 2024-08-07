Maame Dokono slams Ghanaian film industry for lack of life lessons in movies

Maame Dokono stated that she only watches Ghanaian films for enjoyment rather than expecting to gain any positive insights.

She remarked, “I look at it [the movie industry] and I laugh in my head because I don’t see many lessons in what they are doing these days. I listen to it and maybe I watch it for the fun of it,” as reported by Asaaseradio.com.

She also criticised the casting choices in modern films, questioning why younger actors are given roles meant for older characters when there are experienced actors available. “But during our time, we were not many, just a few of us. When a father should play a father role, he’s an old man, an elderly man; he’s not made up with moustache and all that, powder and all that,” she said.

Maame Dokono recalled a specific instance when she turned down a role in a Kumawood movie because the producers wanted her to be paired with a much younger actor, LilWin. “I remember one time they asked me to come and do a Kumawood movie and somebody was supposed to play my husband. I said, ‘Ah, how can a small boy like this play my husband?“

She continued, “You know, maybe I should mention the name, LilWin. Yes, playing my husband. No, it can’t happen. I will not play [that role] because what at all is he going to tell me? So I didn’t play [the role] and they got angry with me.”

