ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Maame Dokono slams Ghanaian film industry for lack of life lessons in movies

Dorcas Agambila

Legendary Ghanaian actress Grace Omaboe, also known as Maame Dokono, has expressed concern over the quality of movies produced by Ghana’s film industry.

Maame Dokono
Maame Dokono

Recommended articles

Maame Dokono stated that she only watches Ghanaian films for enjoyment rather than expecting to gain any positive insights.

Maame Dokono at RTP Awards
Maame Dokono at RTP Awards ece-auto-gen

She remarked, “I look at it [the movie industry] and I laugh in my head because I don’t see many lessons in what they are doing these days. I listen to it and maybe I watch it for the fun of it,” as reported by Asaaseradio.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also criticised the casting choices in modern films, questioning why younger actors are given roles meant for older characters when there are experienced actors available. “But during our time, we were not many, just a few of us. When a father should play a father role, he’s an old man, an elderly man; he’s not made up with moustache and all that, powder and all that,” she said.

Maame Dokono
Maame Dokono ece-auto-gen

Maame Dokono recalled a specific instance when she turned down a role in a Kumawood movie because the producers wanted her to be paired with a much younger actor, LilWin. “I remember one time they asked me to come and do a Kumawood movie and somebody was supposed to play my husband. I said, ‘Ah, how can a small boy like this play my husband?“

She continued, “You know, maybe I should mention the name, LilWin. Yes, playing my husband. No, it can’t happen. I will not play [that role] because what at all is he going to tell me? So I didn’t play [the role] and they got angry with me.”

Maame Dokono real name Grace Omaboe
Maame Dokono real name Grace Omaboe ece-auto-gen
ADVERTISEMENT

Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, is a Ghanaian actress, singer, television personality, author and a former politician. She run the former Peace and Love Orphanage which is now Graceful Grace school in Accra.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Efia Odo sheds tears as she reveals how she suffered due to her absentee father (Video)

Efia Odo sheds tears as she reveals how she suffered due to her absentee father (Video)

Singer R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison

Singer R Kelly appeals sex crime convictions to US Supreme Court

Nana Addo and Mahama

Top 10 Ghanaian political campaign songs that won’t be forgotten soon

Burna Boy declares that Falz is the new African giant. [Yabaleftonline]

The fight in me died in October 2020 - Burna Boy breaks silence on protests