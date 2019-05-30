Sarkodie who was a guest on the show whilst addressing matters related to his relationship with the late Castro and their hit song, "Adonai", was at a point in time told he has a visitor.

To the surprise of listeners of the radio station and other viewers who were watching the show online, the godMC showed up as Sark’s visitor in the studio. The “Highest” rapper excitedly exchanged pleasantries with his colleague rapper, whom he has once had a lyrical beef with.

M.anifest, grabbing the mic for some seconds, told the listeners that he only stormed the studio to congratulate King Sark. His comment caused some laughter in the studio and he left soon after that.

The word “congratulations” has been attracting a lot of attention in Ghanaian showbiz lately following the infamous VGMA brawl which ensued between the teams of Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale.

In an explainer to what caused the scuffle on the 2019 VGMAs stage, it was said that Shatta Wale only stormed the stage to congratulate Stonebwoy. Somehow, the explainer has become a matter of ridicule.

Last year at M.anifest's annual concert, Sarkodie also surprisingly showed up on stage to perform with him. We guess it's now time for M.dot to return the favour as the the top rappers continue to show the fans that there's no bad blood between them.

Watch the video below.