Amidst all the controversies the Dancehall act has caused online, with his recent “congratulation dance” introduction which has backfired, he has given fans something new to talk about.

In videos sighted by pulse.com.gh, Shatta Wale is seen with Wendy Shay in a car showroom, where they hopped in a Ferrari, that he mentioned as his latest toy.

“I know y’all n*ggas are shocked but I just got myself a Ferrari and I invited my baby over,” he said. For some time now, Shatta Wale who has been featured in Wendy Shay’s latest song, doesn’t hesitate to tell fans how much he loves the singer and wouldn’t mind dating her.

In one of the new videos, he addressed the songstress as his “Baby” and asked her if she loves his new car. This Wendy replied saying that “It’s amazing I love it”

Watch the video below and don't forget to peacefully extend your congratulations to Shatta Wale.