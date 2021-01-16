Adwoa Frimpong in a photo which has been sighted by Pulse.com.gh is in a beach and she looks attractive in a peached-coloured crop top over a pair faded blue jeans shorts.

Adwoa Frimpong had a black pullover tied around her waist area while she held a black handbag. Wearing long braids, the rapper's sister tied a scarf on her head and covered her eyes with a pair of black spectacles.

The crop top and very short jeans ensured that Adwoa Frimpong showed enough skin to her followers.

Adwoa Frimpong took to her Instagram handle with 196.4 k followers to share the photo.

She shared the photo without any caption to indicate that she didn’t have anything to say.

The post which has gained much traction on social media has got 1862 likes.

Meanwhile, his brother Medikal is still the number one rapper in the country.

Adwoa Frimpong is expected to ride on Medikal’s fame to improve on her popularity on social media.