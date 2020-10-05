Over the weekend, six top Ghanaian film actors appeared on Nana Ama McBrown’s “United Showbiz” show where they shared their views about the film industry in Ghana, experiences and suggestions to improve the industry.

John Dumelo, Van Vicker, Yvonne Nelson, Majid Michel, Jackie Appiah and Nadia Buari formed the celebrity guest list.

After the show, John Dumelo shared a selfie he took with her fellow stars, including the host Nana Ama McBrown.

Immediately John Dumelo shared the photo on his Instagram page, social media users jumped on it and heaped praises on the celebrities in the photo. Most of them described the photo as ‘the real celebrities in Ghana’.

“All the celebrities in Ghana in one picture,” Instagram user harghlar stated. Another user akosuachizzle said: “No dulling. The ONLY celebrities in Ghana.” Instagram user _maafia.aa added: “Yes the real celebrities are them and the rest.”

Van Vicker described the photo as ‘showbiz picture of the year 2020’, adding that there’s too much ‘sauce’ in the photo.

“Showbiz picture of the year 2020. Too much sauce in one picture, lol. I revere all my colleagues in this photograph. Longevity comes with embracing hard work, fortitude, dedicated training, passion, resilience, intrepidity, self-discipline, healthy lifestyle and committing to practices that keep one's heart open to the world,” he captioned the photo.

To you, are these celebrities the real celebrities in Ghana? Share your opinion below.