Photo: Mercy Asiedu and hubby celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

The actress and her husband, who is the chief of Kunsu in the Ashanti Region, got married on April 2, 2017.
Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu and her husband, Nana Agyemang Duah, got married some four years ago.
To celebrate their wedding anniversary, the actress shared a lovely photo on the Gram.
The photo has the actress and husband in beautiful kente.
The photo came with a caption full of praise for her husband.
I love you, Nana Agyemang Badu Duah I, for all that you are, all that you have been and, all that you are yet to be.. Happy Anniversary to US!!!”
