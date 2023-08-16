During an appearance on the show "Ultimate Entertainment Records" on Ultimate 106.9 FM, when asked about how to revive MUSIGA, Michy argued strongly that the day-to-day administration of the union should not be left to old men and old women but rather be given to young men and young women who have enough energy to run the union.
Sack all the old men from MUSIGA, their ideas are outdated – Michy
Popular socialite, actress, TV Host and musician Michy has expressed her grievances on the current state of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).
Recommended articles
“The old folks are old and they do not know the demands of modern-day music which is dominated by young folks so they aren’t fit to lead the current generation,” she said.
Michy added that because the old folks would want to do things that were done during their time and might not necessarily be necessary currently makes them unfit to lead the Union.
The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), was incorporated in December 1975 to promote and preserve Ghana’s culture through education and equipping the Ghanaian Musician to be self-reliant, creative and industrious.
However, the union has been enveloped with multiple court cases and grievances from members since the tenure of the president of the Union; Bice Osei Kuffour ended in 2019.
The union has since not been able to elect a substantive president after Bessa Simons was made to act as president.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh