I want to get into politics; it’s the best job in Ghana – Michy

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian musician and influencer Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, known as Michy, has revealed her plan to become a politician.

Michy
Michy

She talked about this on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z and mentioned that her interest in politics is one of the reasons she's studying law.

Shatta Michy
Shatta Michy Shatta Michy Pulse Ghana

When asked how long she wants to continue making music, Michy, explained, "I have future goals, that's why I'm going to school now. I don't see myself doing music in my 40s or 50s. Hopefully, I can go into politics."

She went on to explain that she believes politics is the best job in Ghana right now. Michy said, "It gives you a certain status in society that opens doors, which might not be open otherwise. So, it's for the status and the chance to help others."

Michy
Michy Pulse Ghana

Michy, who used to date dancehall artist Shatta Wale, also expressed her interest in becoming a parliamentarian when she enters politics.

She also shared that she gives back to society by providing food for about eighty children in her neighborhood every week.

Michy revealed some months back that she had returned to school and doing what it takes to become a Ghanaian lawyer

Michy
Michy Pulse Ghana
She detailed that she is done with her first year. " I am in my second, we just started the second year this year," she said. According to Michy, she wants to become a criminal lawyer.

