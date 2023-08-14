I want to get into politics; it’s the best job in Ghana – Michy

Shatta Michy Pulse Ghana

When asked how long she wants to continue making music, Michy, explained, "I have future goals, that's why I'm going to school now. I don't see myself doing music in my 40s or 50s. Hopefully, I can go into politics."

She went on to explain that she believes politics is the best job in Ghana right now. Michy said, "It gives you a certain status in society that opens doors, which might not be open otherwise. So, it's for the status and the chance to help others."

Michy, who used to date dancehall artist Shatta Wale, also expressed her interest in becoming a parliamentarian when she enters politics.

She also shared that she gives back to society by providing food for about eighty children in her neighborhood every week.

Michy revealed some months back that she had returned to school and doing what it takes to become a Ghanaian lawyer

