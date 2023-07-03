ADVERTISEMENT
Mr. Beautiful turns to selling sugarcane and coconut for survival amid economic hardships

Dorcas Agambila

Renowned Ghanaian actor Mr. Beautiful has opened up about his current means of survival, revealing that he now sells sugarcane and coconut due to the challenging circumstances prevailing in the country.

In an interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Property FM, the actor expressed how the collapse of the movie industry has led to severe hardships for those actively involved in the field.

"The collapse of the movie industry has brought extreme hardships upon some of us who rely on it for a living," he shared. "To survive the difficulties in Ghana resulting from the industry's decline, I have resorted to selling sugarcane and coconut." He further disclosed that the coconuts he sells are sourced from his hometown, Abura Dunkwa, in the Central Region, where he hails from.

Mr. Beautiful also opined that celebrities who endorsed the presidential bid of Nana Akufo-Addo should be ashamed of themselves.

He added that his colleagues should be covering their heads with ‘Mayafi’ when walking in town.

