I wouldn’t have signed the contract with ‘Highly Spiritual’ if I had a lawyer - Mr Drew

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian musician Mr. Drew, has expressed regret for not seeking legal advice before signing his contract with Kaywa's Highly Spiritual .

Photos from Mr Drew's Seleey concert 2022
In an Instagram live session, Mr. Drew acknowledged Kaywa's unwavering support for his talent but admitted that if he had consulted with a lawyer at the time, he would have rejected the contract. He realized that not having legal representation was his only mistake, as he failed to identify certain loopholes in the agreement.

"It was my oversight not to have a lawyer review the contract from Kaywa's label. When I eventually had a lawyer look at it, we discovered that there were a few aspects that were not favorable," Mr. Drew explained.

Reflecting on his experience, the "Dw3" hitmaker expressed his concern for others and mentioned that he would advise against his kid brother signing a similar contract with Highly Spiritual Music if he ever decides to pursue a music career.

"I wouldn't allow my younger brother to sign the same contract I was given by Kaywa's label if he chooses to enter the music industry," Mr. Drew added emphatically.

Mr. Drew recently left Highly Spiritual Music record label and was coupled with a lot of backlash following his departure.

