Mr Ibu loses one leg after surgery

In a video shared on social media, the actor said he needs prayers and financial assistance from the public as doctors have warned that he needs immediate treatment, or else he might lose his leg.

Fellow Nollywood actors, celebrities and fans showed up and donated towards saving the actor. Accordingly, Mr Ibu was flown outside Nigeria for treatment but in an update, he has still lost his one leg.

According to GuardianLifeNG, Mr Ibu's daughter, Jasmine, confirmed the sad news of his amputation.

“As of 1PM, noon today, Daddy has gone through 7 successful surgeries but to keep him alive and increase his chances of recovery one of his legs had to be amputated.. This development has been hard on us all but we've had to accept it as Daddy's new reality to keep him alive," the news portal quoted her to have said.