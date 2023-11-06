For the past few days, the Nollywood actor has been in the news after it emerged that he was facing life-threatening health concerns. The actor and his family confirmed the news as they solicited funds from the public to save Mr Ibu's life.
Mr Ibu loses one leg after surgery
Popular Nollywood actor Mr Ibu has reportedly lost one of his legs to amputation over health battles.
Recommended articles
In a video shared on social media, the actor said he needs prayers and financial assistance from the public as doctors have warned that he needs immediate treatment, or else he might lose his leg.
Fellow Nollywood actors, celebrities and fans showed up and donated towards saving the actor. Accordingly, Mr Ibu was flown outside Nigeria for treatment but in an update, he has still lost his one leg.
According to GuardianLifeNG, Mr Ibu's daughter, Jasmine, confirmed the sad news of his amputation.
“As of 1PM, noon today, Daddy has gone through 7 successful surgeries but to keep him alive and increase his chances of recovery one of his legs had to be amputated.. This development has been hard on us all but we've had to accept it as Daddy's new reality to keep him alive," the news portal quoted her to have said.
She also added that the family is still seeking financial support to take care of the legendary Nollywood actor. Fans and friends of the actor have since been sympathizing with the actor.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh