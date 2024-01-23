Mr Ibu returns home after amputation, video shows him excited and recovering

In October 2023, Mr Ibu revealed that he was facing a life-threatening illness, making a plea for financial assistance from his hospital bed.

The response was overwhelming, with numerous individuals, including the Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Foundation, contributing to cover Mr Ibu’s medical expenses.

Unfortunately, on November 6, 2023, Mr Ibu's family shared the disheartening news that one of the actor’s legs had to be amputated after undergoing seven surgeries. Since then, he has been in the hospital, focusing on the path to recovery.

A recent video shared on actor Ken Eric’s Instagram page provided a reassuring update on Mr Ibu’s recuperation after the leg amputation. In the footage, Mr Ibu sat comfortably in the living room, engaged in a conversation with his junior colleague.