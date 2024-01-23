ADVERTISEMENT
Mr Ibu returns home after amputation, video shows him excited and recovering

Selorm Tali

Mr Ibu has returned home and is recovering from his amputation surgery.

Mr Ibu
Mr Ibu

Over the weekend, Nollywood actor Ken Erics paid a visit to the Nollywood actor, who recently returned home after an extended period in the hospital.

In October 2023, Mr Ibu revealed that he was facing a life-threatening illness, making a plea for financial assistance from his hospital bed.

The response was overwhelming, with numerous individuals, including the Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Foundation, contributing to cover Mr Ibu’s medical expenses.

Unfortunately, on November 6, 2023, Mr Ibu's family shared the disheartening news that one of the actor’s legs had to be amputated after undergoing seven surgeries. Since then, he has been in the hospital, focusing on the path to recovery.

A recent video shared on actor Ken Eric’s Instagram page provided a reassuring update on Mr Ibu’s recuperation after the leg amputation. In the footage, Mr Ibu sat comfortably in the living room, engaged in a conversation with his junior colleague.

This marks the first time the beloved comic actor has been captured on video since being discharged from the hospital. Despite this, Mr Ibu's family has not yet issued any formal statement about his current health condition.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

