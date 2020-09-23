According to the former AMG Business label signee, the former SarkCess Music signee shares a striking resemblance with his dog, El Chapo.

The “Ayekoo” hitmaker who has been touring with his puppy for the past few days appeared on Abeiku Santana’s “Ekwanso Dwoodwoo” show on OKAY FM today and during the interview, he made some derogatory remarks on Strongman (though on a lighter note).

Medikal revealed that his puppy is a pug and it was a gift from his former label boss, Criss Waddle.

“It’s a pug and a gift from Criss Waddle,” Medikal told Abeiku Santana. “It’s not like the Ghanaian dogs which live on the streets. And it doesn’t protect you – you rather have to protect it.”

When asked who the puppy resembles, he went straightforward with his answer, saying it is Strongman.

“It resembles Strongman a little bit,” he grinned and gave Strongman a shout out.

Strongman and Medikal are back together after their historic beef last year. They resolved their differences this year with their first collaboration on Strongman’s song “Bossu” which was released early this year.

Medikal named his dog after the notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman who is serving a life sentence in the US from crimes including drug trafficking and money laundering.

Watch Medikal troll Strongman with his cute puppy in the video below.