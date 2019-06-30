The rapper in a diss song titled the "The Last Burial,' suggested that Strongman's girlfriend, Nana Ama, was a promiscuous lady who trades her body for money.

According to Medikal, one of his friends once paid 2,000 cedis in order to sleep with Nana Ama.

This friend, Medikal claimed, could not sleep with her because her 'under' was smelly.

Strongman hit back, claiming that rich old men at East Legon have been sleeping with his girlfriend, Fella Makafui.

However, taking to Twitter on Sunday, Medikal observed that he shouldn't have involved Strongman's girlfriend.

He tweeted: "Strong,I’m sorry for involving your girl in this whole thing,the street just no get formula & filter. Now that I have Awoken the rap game,I would rather like to see Ghana rap music cross boarders than to fight for spots here."

He also tweeted that he has made Ghanaians to pay attention to Strongman, asking Ghanaians to support him.

"All I’m saying is now that I made y’all get his attention,support his shit!make sure he gets paid for his craft,don’t hail us on social media and refuse to buy tickets to our shows, 20 years from now u won’t be praising my talent,u will be looking at what I achieved with it!," he said.