ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mzbel says she's 'trying so hard' to feature Burna Boy and Don Jazzy

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian music sensation Mzbel, born Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, recently disclosed her strong desire to collaborate with two Nigerian music icons, Burna Boy and Don Jazzy.

Mzbel
Mzbel

In an interview on Accra-based Joy Prime, Mzbel expressed her eagerness to work with these acclaimed Nigerian artists.

Recommended articles

"I've always been trying so hard to get Burna Boy to work with [me]," she revealed during the interview. While her efforts to collaborate with Burna Boy continue, Mzbel also shared that she is in discussions with the renowned singer-songwriter, music executive, and mogul, Don Jazzy, indicating promising progress.

Mzbel, who welcomed her second child in July, mentioned that her teams and those of the Nigerian artists are in contact, raising hopes of future collaborations.

If Burna Boy delays or declines, the Hiplife star added she is simultaneously speaking to singer-songwriter, music executive and mogul Don Jazzy. With that, she indicated there is appreciable progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If I get him or not, I’m trying to get Don Jazzy to work with me. So, fingers crossed. My team and theirs are in touch... Hopefully – it’s 70/30 from the way it looks now," Mzbel declared, advertising: "So, something from Nigeria and Mzbel may come out soon.”

Her latest hit is called Asibolanga, a 2022 song.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy shows love to Ghanaian market women

Burna Boy appreciates Ghanaian market women with a billboard for dancing to his song

Black Sherif

Black Sherif wins first BET Award for 'Best International Flow' at 2023 Hip-Hop Awards

Viral Ghanaian Market women dancers from Makola fly for the first time (VIDEO)

Viral Ghanaian Market women dancers from Makola fly for the first time (VIDEO)

Sarkodie and Black Sherif

With two words Sarkodie hails Blacko for winning BET Hip Hop Award