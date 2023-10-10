Mzbel says she's 'trying so hard' to feature Burna Boy and Don Jazzy

"I've always been trying so hard to get Burna Boy to work with [me]," she revealed during the interview. While her efforts to collaborate with Burna Boy continue, Mzbel also shared that she is in discussions with the renowned singer-songwriter, music executive, and mogul, Don Jazzy, indicating promising progress.

Mzbel, who welcomed her second child in July, mentioned that her teams and those of the Nigerian artists are in contact, raising hopes of future collaborations.

If Burna Boy delays or declines, the Hiplife star added she is simultaneously speaking to singer-songwriter, music executive and mogul Don Jazzy. With that, she indicated there is appreciable progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If I get him or not, I’m trying to get Don Jazzy to work with me. So, fingers crossed. My team and theirs are in touch... Hopefully – it’s 70/30 from the way it looks now," Mzbel declared, advertising: "So, something from Nigeria and Mzbel may come out soon.”