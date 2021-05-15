RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Unlike the 'Lion', Naa Ashorkor earns Master’s Degree in Public Relations after hard work

She is young, a mother, a broadcaster and an award-winning actress. However, Naa Ashorkor still wants more out of her life here on earth.

Ghanaian broadcaster and actress Naa Ashorkor has notched another milestone in life after earning a master’s degree.

Naa Ashorkor has completed her MA in Public Relations, receiving her master’s degree from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

She disclosed this on her social media pages while in a graduation robe.

This is the 2nd time Naa Ashorkor has graduated from the institution after earning her undergraduate there as well.

