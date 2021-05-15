Unlike the 'Lion', Naa Ashorkor earns Master’s Degree in Public Relations after hard work

Ghanaian broadcaster and actress Naa Ashorkor has notched another milestone in life after earning a master’s degree.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest Ghanaian Celebrity News & Hot Gossip - Pulse Ghana
She is young, a mother, a broadcaster and an award-winning actress. However, Naa Ashorkor still wants more out of her life here on earth.
Ghanaian broadcaster and actress Naa Ashorkor has notched another milestone in life after earning a master’s degree.
Naa Ashorkor has completed her MA in Public Relations, receiving her master’s degree from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.
She disclosed this on her social media pages while in a graduation robe.
This is the 2nd time Naa Ashorkor has graduated from the institution after earning her undergraduate there as well.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh