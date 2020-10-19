The Asaase Radio employee disclosed this in an Instagram post on Monday, October 19, and warned her fans to stay safe.

She uploaded a new photo on her Instagram page with the caption: “Hello Family,

After not feeling "like myself", on Thursday night , I did a Covid test and it came out positive.

I am feeling okay, following my doctor's instructions, and currently self-isolating at home.

The virus is real. It is still out there. Don't forget all the safety protocols. Wear your mask at all times. Wash your hands with soap under running water. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

Stay safe. Covid is still out there.”

Naa Ashokor is the first Ghanaian celebrity to have tested positive for COVID-19.