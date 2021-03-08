The ace Ghanaian broadcaster disclosed details of the scam pulled on her with a series of tweets registering her disappointment in how her kindness was taken as her weakness.

According to Nana Aba, the culprit claimed to have been in dire need of $13,000 for surgery and she was able to solicit $9000, which is equivalent to GH51,546, from benevolent donors, only to realize later that she was being duped.

"I’m so upset, disappointed and angry. It’s not nice to take advantage of people. Why would you bring me a fake medical report. I spend my entire week raising funds for you only to be told by the hospital that they don’t have any record of you. Why would you do that to me?", she tweeted.

Nana Aba disclosed that she was saved from the fraud because she didn't hand over the cash to the culprit which she hasn't named. "It’s not fair at all. You don’t treat human beings this way. I haven’t done anything to warrant such dishonesty. It’s not cool. I’m sad. I’m really really sad," she tweeted.

In another post, the Gh One TV General Manageress added that “Thank God I never gave the cash out to you. May God forgive you"

Sharing her pain, she emphasized that “I don’t like being taken advantage of. If you’re broke be honest and say it. Don’t tell me you need $13k for surgery and get me to disturb my good friends to pay. Imagine if I had handed over the $9k to this moron? You people shouldn’t do that okay? It’s not nice.”