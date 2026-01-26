Ghana Armed Forces rejects claim that 60% of Military applicants are HIV positive

Ghana Armed Forces has dismissed viral claims that 60% of military applicants tested HIV positive, calling the report fake news and urging the public to ignore misinformation as recruitment medical screening continues.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has firmly dismissed a viral media report claiming that about 60 per cent of applicants undergoing military medical screening have tested positive for HIV, describing the story as “fake news” and urging the public to disregard it.

In a press release issued by the Department of Public Relations at the GAF General Headquarters in Burma Camp, Accra, the military said the publication circulating on both traditional and social media platforms is false and misleading.

According to the statement, the medical screening process for applicants is still ongoing, and no official results have been declared.

The attention of the Ghana Armed Forces has been drawn to a publication circulating in the media, alleging that about 60% of applicants tested for military medical screening were found to be HIV positive. Ghana Armed Forces wishes to state categorically that the publication is FAKE NEWS and should be ignored by all,

the statement said. The Armed Forces stressed that any claims about test results at this stage are premature and untrue.

The medical process is ongoing and no results have been declared as at now,

the release added. GAF described the story as “mischievous” and said it is taking steps to identify those responsible for originating and spreading it.

The general public is hereby informed that all efforts are underway to trace the originators of the mischievous story,

the statement noted. The Armed Forces also used the opportunity to remind the media of their responsibility to verify information before publication, particularly on sensitive issues involving national institutions and public health.

The Ghana Armed Forces once again urges media practitioners especially content creators and bloggers/vloggers to be circumspect and crosscheck their facts before going to press,

the statement said. Military officials say the recruitment medical screening is being conducted in line with established professional and ethical standards, with strict confidentiality surrounding applicants’ health information. They stressed that any official updates on the recruitment process will be communicated only through authorised GAF channels once the exercise is complete.

