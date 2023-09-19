ADVERTISEMENT
Nana Ama McBrown finally takes 'McBrowns Kitchen' show from UTV to TV3 and Onua TV

Selorm Tali

Ghana's beloved actress and TV personality, Nana Ama McBrown, has exciting news for her fans as she announced the return of her popular cooking show, "McBrowns Kitchen," to the airwaves.

McBrown made this announcement during her Onua showtime Show, on Sunday, creating a wave of anticipation among her viewers.

The show, known for its delightful culinary experiences and celebrity guests, is set to make its grand return on October 1. Fans can tune in to watch "McBrowns Kitchen" at 5pm on TV3 and at 6pm on Onua TV.

Nana Ama McBrown's cooking show has been a favourite among Ghanaians, offering a unique blend of cooking expertise and celebrity conversations. Previously aired on UTV, the show mysteriously disappeared from screens after McBrown's departure, leaving fans wondering about its fate.

Now, with its return to TV3 and Onua TV, "McBrowns Kitchen" promises to once again captivate audiences with delicious dishes, engaging conversations, and the warm charm of Nana Ama McBrown herself.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
