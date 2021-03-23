The Nollywood actor shared his testimony with his followers when he posted photos of a Range Rover and a four-wheel-drive Benz.

"Last month I wanted to buy an SUV (because you need one in Lagos especially if you are always at a Site) and that same period a church building project came up. So I was left with the choice of either buying my SUV or giving the money for the church of God to be completed (where people’s life will be changed for good and souls saved)" Williams wrote.

In an Instagram post, he continued that "so I was led in my spirit to give it for the church project and used the rest to buy a car for someone who didn’t have one" and disclosed that "a month later God blessed me with Two SUVs at once".

Williams who started acting as a Nollywood child actor is now a philanthropist as well, known for his staunch belief in God and going the extra mile to put a smile on the face of people with his rare act of benevolence.

Seizing his testimony moment to preach the word of God, Williams wrote "in as much as I am writing this with a heart of gratitude to God I am also not surprised because this is not the first time God has done something like this. The problem is we (especially this generation) have allowed distractions to blind us from what the word of God is saying about our lives and the promises that come with it".

"we have been chasing shadows, seeking wealth in the wrong places and neglecting the purpose for which God has created us, we have completely forgotten Matthew 6:33," he stated.

He continued that "we have allowed people that claim to know God but contradict His words to lead a lot of people far away from the kingdom of God discouraging them from giving to God and honouring his prophets. Some even call Christianity a “white man’s religion” and try to deceive people to go back to idol worship".

Advising his followers, the actor who got married a few weeks ago, emphasized that "listen to me ladies and gentlemen I am a product of Grace, His words, and the blessings he has given me through the prophets He has placed in my life. The word of God still works tremendously as it has been from the beginning for those that believe and have chosen to walk with him".

Concluding the post he wrote "stop playing religion and find God in spirit and truth, stop listening to people that only talk but don’t even have their lives together. There is a lot God wants to do with you and for you but you need to have a relationship with him and know his words for yourself. Jesus Still saves, all you have to do is accept him as your Lord and saviour".

However, Williams Uchemba didn't disclose the exact details as to how got the cars in the post below that has gathered more than 100,000 likes with over 5000 comments from social media users who have been reacting to his testimony.