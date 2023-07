Nigerians are the smartest people on the planet - Akon

Akon, however, admitted that there are a few “bad apples” tarnishing the image of the country.

He said, “This could be debatable, but the Nigerians are the smartest people on the planet. I promise you, there is nobody more smarter than a Nigerian. Of course, there is a few bad apples that came out. They [the bad apples] are extremely smart. But they put their intelligence all in wrong place.

“If they were to gear that towards something more positive or productive… Because the ones that did, there’s more billionaires being made in Nigeria than anywhere in the world.”

Akon, known for songs like ‘Locked Up’, ‘Lonely’ and ‘Oh Africa’, had previously announced his plans to build a futuristic “100 percent crypto-based city” on 2,000 acres of land.