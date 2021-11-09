'No-vaccine-No-entry directive for December events doesn't make sense' - John Dumelo

The Ghanaian actor shared his thoughts on the directive whilst speaking on UTV's United Showbiz show. He argues that the directive would infringe on the rights of Ghanaians who are not interested in getting vaccinated.

“No, it won’t work. That’s it. It’s not going to work. Number one, how would you know who is vaccinated or not. If I show you my card, how do you know I am vaccinated? … Were you there when I went to the hospital for the injection?” he asked Nana Ama McBrown, host of the show.

According to the actor, now a politician as well, it may also be difficult to authenticate the COVID-19 vaccination cards.

“Let’s say tomorrow, Monday, I went to the hospital, and Kwame is the nurse. Charley Kwame, and then he gives me a fake injection with a card. The card is genuine, biodata and all are printed on it. But how do you know that I have taken the injection?

The actor further quizzed that “the second one is that if you are saying that the patrons coming to the event show take the injection, what about those foreigners who didn’t want to take the vaccine?”

John Dumelo says he is advocating for the government to make provisions for those who do not want to get vaccinated. He also emphasized that he is not against people getting vaccinated but he believes people should also not be forced to do so.

“To get it straight…we are not against vaccination. We are not. But we want to talk for those who don’t believe in the vaccine. That you shouldn’t disenfranchise them from enjoying.”

Mark Okraku Mantey in a recent interview outlined COVID-19 measures that the government is putting in place for the December festivities. This included vaccination cards before entry, social distancing and handwashing protocols.