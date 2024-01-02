Nollywood actor Zack Orji is in stable condition - Abuja hospital confirms

“He has started talking. He is in stable condition. His wife is by his side. We really thank God for him,” Tayo Hastrup, the Public Relations Officer of the hospital told The Nation Newspaper on Monday January 1, 2023.

On Sunday December 31, 2023, the actor was said to have slumped in his toilet at home and was rushed to the hospital, after which he was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). According to reports, he was unable to talk and walk as at the time and was in critical condition. Fans were soon thrown into a state of worry after a video surfaced showing the ailing actor on a hospital bed.

ADVERTISEMENT

While in the hospital, Orji was visited by the wife of the president, Oluremi Tinubu, alongside the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima. The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, the wife of the Minister for Works, Rachael Umahi, and the wife of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, and other women also accompanied the First Lady on this visit.