The Zylofon Media singed act, in an interview with Graphic Showbiz has mentioned that she has never regretted throwing her weight behind the New Patriotic Party because the Nana Addo led government is on track.

“From free SHS to trainee nurses’ allowances, road constructions among other projects, I believe the NPP has done so well in these last two years and they need to be applauded. I have no regrets taking that bold step to campaign for them” she said.

Speaking on what will ever make her ditch the NPP, the mother of three said that will only happen if the Party has failed and another political party has offered a convincing alternative.

“I will only switch to a new party when the NPP fails to deliver and the next party sounds convincing enough but for now, I am very cool with NPP,” she said.

Sharing her thoughts on how other actors have complained of negative impact in supporting Political Parties, Bibi Bright said fortunately for her, nothing has changed for her as she keeps getting new gigs day by day.

“Contrary to what happened to some of my colleagues who went out of jobs for campaigning for a political party, I rather got more roles from producers. I was busy shooting movies at different locations and the love shown me from Ghanaians is just amazing.

“I thought of my career and how it was going to be affected but I decided to take a bold step and speak for the masses and I have no regrets doing that. Whenever I support a good cause, I don’t care what happens later and that is what I said to myself when I decided to campaign for the NPP,” she told Graphic Showbiz.