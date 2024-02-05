According to Obaapa Christy, just like secular artistes, gospel artistes incur huge costs during the production and as such, cannot survive on “God Bless You’ to pay for such services and the day to day running of events.
We can’t rely on ‘God bless you’ to pay bills - Obaapa Christy laments
Obaapa Christy strongly supports gospel musicians being paid for their performances, emphasizing that, like secular artists, they incur significant expenses in production.
“We pay bills and other expenses so yes, so we need to get paid for our services be it at a church or wherever. Studio fees, backup singers among others do not come free. We pay for them so how can we continue to fulfil our obligations if we offer our services for free?” she asked.
“We are in hard times and people are going through a lot. After COVID-19, a lot has changed and most people are not having it easy at all."
Obaapa Christy who marked 20 years in the gospel music industry with a concert last year has many songs to her credit.
