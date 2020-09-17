The founder of the Anointed Palace Chapel with his wife, Ciara Antwi, welcomed triplets in May and according to information scooped by pulse.com.gh, the couple has named their babies with plans advanced to hold lavish baby christening ceremony.

An invitation card seen by pulse.com.gh indicates that the names of the babies are Jesse, Jeremie and Jeremiah with their naming ceremony set to happen 26th September 2020 at the plush Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

The triplets come to add to the two children, a girl and a boy, of the couple. Ever since their arrival, their parents haven't shown them off yet nor said much about them. The couple recently marked their 10th wedding anniversary that saw Obofour gifting his wife a new G-Wagon.

Knowing the standard the affluent man of God and his wife have set for themselves, nothing less than an extravagant ceremony for their triplets is expected because invitation card is giving us a hint of what to expect. Check it out in the video below.