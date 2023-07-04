ADVERTISEMENT
Obrafour, Tinny, and other pacesetters deserve massive commendation - King Vudumane

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian Afropiano star King Vudumane says some Hiplife trailblazers, including Obrafour, Tinny, Skrewfaze, and others, have to be commended for their efforts in the music industry.

According to King Vudumane, these musicians deserve all the praise for popularising Ghanaian music on the international scene some years ago, and he believes they have more to give if well supported.

In a recent viral video, King Vudumane vented his frustrations about why these music pacesetters in the country are not being given the recognition and benefits they deserve.

In the video, King Vudumane expresses his disappointment at the lack of recognition and benefits given to these musicians and calls for a change in the way they are treated.

"I want to know why musicians are not being treated fairly. Unlike the USA or UK, where musicians live off of their royalties, what is the system like in Ghana? I'm concerned.

"It is time for the music industry in Ghana to recognise the contributions of these music pacesetters and to ensure that they are given the recognition and benefits they deserve.

"Only then will they be able to manage a sustainable brand in the entertainment industry and be able to benefit financially from their work," Vudumane said.

He also advocated that these veteran musicians should be given the royalties due them so they could manage and sustain their careers in the music industry.

