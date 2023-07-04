Obrafour, Tinny, and other pacesetters deserve massive commendation - King Vudumane

In a recent viral video, King Vudumane vented his frustrations about why these music pacesetters in the country are not being given the recognition and benefits they deserve.

Obrafour, Tinny, and other pacesetters deserve massive commendation

In the video, King Vudumane expresses his disappointment at the lack of recognition and benefits given to these musicians and calls for a change in the way they are treated.

"I want to know why musicians are not being treated fairly. Unlike the USA or UK, where musicians live off of their royalties, what is the system like in Ghana? I'm concerned.

"It is time for the music industry in Ghana to recognise the contributions of these music pacesetters and to ensure that they are given the recognition and benefits they deserve.

"Only then will they be able to manage a sustainable brand in the entertainment industry and be able to benefit financially from their work," Vudumane said.