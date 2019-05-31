The out-going President of the Musicians Union of Ghana, Bice Osei Kuffour, known in showbiz circles as Obuor, has for long been facing criticism for delivering less than expected of him ever since his role at the union.

The second term of the President’s eight-year leadership is coming to an end soon, as Musiga is preparing for its general elections, which comes off on the 26th of June. However, most musicians and music lovers have not been too excited over what impact Obuor created with his leadership.

The defunct musician has also been lambasted recently for supporting VGMA’s indefinite ban placed on Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, adding that the music industry can survive without the two acts.

However, Nana Aba Anamoah with the immense assistance from one Dr Kofi-Abban has been able to get the top dancehall acts to smoke the pipe and that has caused some buzz on the internet.

Sharing from her experience after getting the arch-rivals to reunite, the Gh One Tv news editor took to Twitter to lambaste Musiga and its President for woefully failing Ghanaians on that subject.

