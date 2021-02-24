The two self-acclaimed kings of Ghana dancehall on Tuesday, February 23, attacked each other on Twitter.

It all started when Samini threw a subtle shade on the 280-character limit platform.

“The living fool measures the success of a man by the size of a swimming pool. living proof of the fact that depths of minds differ. A beneficiary always feels wisest until the benefactor becomes woke. Remember I did it all by myself without a ‘Nam1’ and no one is my Don,” he tweeted.

Shatta Wale didn’t let it slide. He fired back immediately: “You do song about girls and I do song about money ,nooorr you bore deh dis somebodys fada NAM1 .. I start buying houses before I met NAM1, you start buying credit as mtn sign you ..That was your fucken property maaafaka.”

They dragged each other for hours after their first tweets and their followers joined the fight by fanning the flames with shades.

But reacting to this, Kwaw Kese has said the two legends don’t reason and that they behave like JSS (JHS – Junior High School) schoolchildren.

“Old men like Shatta Wale and Samini don't reason,” he said in a short video he shared on his Instagram page today. “They are always interested in beef. Do you think you are still in JSS?”

Samini has already released a diss song “Shot Pointed” targeted at Shatta Wale and it has been trending for the past 24 hours.