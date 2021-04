As a fashion enthusiast with his style, persistence and crave to create his own fashion trends which seen him wearing kilts and his 'fontomfrom' that many describe as skirts, Osebo court a following for himself with fans wanting to know more about him.

Accordingly, he's used to showing off his 2 children in Ghana but revealed that apart from his son with Nana Aba, he's got older kids abroad that he fathered when he first travelled to Europe years ago as a young man hustling in Italy.

Osebo and children Pulse Ghana

The post then becomes the first time Osebo is showing off his first daughter and his followers were amazed. An Instagram user @loveosei_inc dropped a comment saying "that is her wow big girl already" and he replied "yes ooo".