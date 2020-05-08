The fashionista who owns a popular boutique in Accra, showed up in 2017 as the man who fathered the 19-year-old son of the award-winning broadcaster, since then he keeps showing up in the news, fetching him a socialite status.

However, Osebor, appears not to be enjoying his growing fame when he gets tagged as Nana Aba’s baby daddy. Speaking on how fans ride on Nana Aba’s reputation to troll his fashion sense, he said: “in everything then tag her to me, Nana Aba Anamoah's baby father, don't I have a name?”

When asked if the tag bothers him, he said "of course it worries me" and whilst descending on his trolls in a video seen by pulse.com.gh, he emphasized that “ the time I was Don Papa Richie, Nana Aba Anamoah is nobody".

Watch the video below.