Pat Thomas recounts how he nearly went mad after smoking weed with Fela Kuti

In an exclusive interview with Blakk Rasta on 3FM, Pat Thomas vividly recounted the unforgettable journey to Nigeria with his close friend and manager, Sunny. The purpose of their visit was to meet the iconic Fela at one of his famous clubs.
Renowned highlife musician, Pat Thomas, has unveiled a fascinating and somewhat harrowing tale of his encounter with the legendary Fela Kuti in Nigeria, an experience that nearly led him to the brink of insanity due to marijuana consumption.
As they arrived at Fela's club, Pat Thomas found himself in the magnetic presence of the musical genius. It was there that Fela, known for his affinity for marijuana, enticed Pat to join him in partaking in the legendary "Fela Goro" weed.
“I remember I went to Fela’s house in Nigeria, myself and a friend who was managing me, his name is Sunny, a very good friend of Fela. And it happened that he took me to Nigeria, we went to Fela’s club, and the next day he took me to the house, and it is this weed that I am talking about, you know Fela had something they call Fela Goro,” he narrated.
The “Sika Ye Mogya” singer added that after taking one puff of Fela’s weed, he felt dizzy and nearly went mad.
“So, as Fela saw me, he took one, and then he gave me one (weed). My manager told me, ‘charley try some.’ Charley, me this thing, I fear, but I wanted to show guy guy to Fela that me too, adey smoke. So, the moment I smoked, what happened to me, I wished you were there, I was feeling dizzy badly, but he was just smoking, I nearly went mad,” he added.
Looking back, he admitted that the encounter with Fela and his potent marijuana left an indelible mark on his memory, forever etching the night into the annals of his life's journey.
