RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Patapaa and wife expecting first baby together; rapper drops name for unborn child

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Patapaa and wife, Liha Miller, are expecting their first child together.

Patapaa and wife Queen Peezy
Patapaa and wife Queen Peezy Patapaa and wife Queen Peezy Pulse Ghana

The Ghanaian musician, known in real life as Justice Amoah, has confirmed the baby news when he announced the name of his yet-to-be-born baby.

Recommended articles

Liha Patapaa tied the knot on 2nd January 2021 in Agona Swedru. The rapper's wife pregnancy rumour popped up on social media few days ago after she posted a video of herself dancing in front of a mirror with what looked like a baby bump.

Speaking during an interview on Accra-based 3FM, Patapaa said he will be naming their baby Spinini. However, he did not state the meaning or origin of the name as the gender of the baby also remains unknown.

Liha, who is a nurse by profession, first met Patapaa at a concert in Belgium where he came to perform his 'One Corner' monster hit track. According to her, though she lives in Germany, she liked the 'One Corner' song, hence, she decided to go for the show in Belgium.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

5 ways to give your girlfriend assurance [Credit Pinterest]

Mike Tyson reveals he had sex with prison official to get 6-year jail term reduced to just 3 (video)

Mike Tyson reveals he had sex with prison counsellor to get 6-year jail term reduced to just 3

The harder I prayed, the harder the erection - Uncle Ebo Whyte on how he fought masturbation

Uncle Ebo Whyte