Patapaa and wife expecting first baby together; rapper drops name for unborn child

Liha Patapaa tied the knot on 2nd January 2021 in Agona Swedru. The rapper's wife pregnancy rumour popped up on social media few days ago after she posted a video of herself dancing in front of a mirror with what looked like a baby bump.

Speaking during an interview on Accra-based 3FM, Patapaa said he will be naming their baby Spinini. However, he did not state the meaning or origin of the name as the gender of the baby also remains unknown.