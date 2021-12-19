RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Photos: Wendy Shay graduates from Business School

Authors:

Evans Annang

Award-winning Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Shay is the latest graduate in town and she is so excited about it.

Wendy Shay
Wendy Shay

The ‘Astalavista’ hitmaker graduated from the Concord Business College in Accra with an HND in Business and Marketing Management over the weekend.

Recommended articles

Her manager, Bullet, and other members of her team were there to support her on her graduation.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: “During the lockdown in 2020 there were no performances for musicians so I decided to study and today I graduated with an HND in Business and Marketing Management

Music kakra School kakra“

Check out some of her graduation pictures below

Wendy Shay
Wendy Shay Pulse Ghana
Wendy Shay
Wendy Shay Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

'Stop disgracing Asantes, Otumfuo' - Afia Schwar on Mercy Asiedu’s winter jacket in Dubai

Mercy Asiedu

DKB visits Akuapem Poloo in prison after Fada Dickson's advice to forgive her (VIDEO)

DKB visits Akuapem Poloo in prison

‘You are a prostitute’ - Mercy Asiedu’s camp reply Afia Schwar (WATCH)

Afia Schwarzenegger trolls ‘MPs who are about to lose their job’

I fell in love with music because of my father – Gyakie

I fell in love with music because of my father – Gyakie