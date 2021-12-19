Photos: Wendy Shay graduates from Business School

The ‘Astalavista’ hitmaker graduated from the Concord Business College in Accra with an HND in Business and Marketing Management over the weekend.
Award-winning Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Shay is the latest graduate in town and she is so excited about it.
Her manager, Bullet, and other members of her team were there to support her on her graduation.
In a post on Instagram, she wrote: “During the lockdown in 2020 there were no performances for musicians so I decided to study and today I graduated with an HND in Business and Marketing Management
Music kakra School kakra“
Check out some of her graduation pictures below
