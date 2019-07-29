The head pastor of Glorious Wave International Church in one of his recent viral sermons described Ashanti women as most deadly wives, ungrateful and greedy in the world, admonishing prospective husbands to never dare to marry Ashantis.

“If you marry Ashanti lady, you have imported problem to yourself forever. I have done research and it is so,” he claimed. “Ashanti ladies are ungrateful to their husband and I have to say it. They have a proverb translated as ‘Ashantis don’t remember’ and if you marry them and go broke, you will see how they will roast you.”

Reacting to this, Appietus has blasted the ‘man of God’, calling him ‘a fool and stupid’.

“He’s insulted the Ashanti Queen. I’m an Ashanti and I know he’s a fool and stupid,” UTV captured Appietus on Monday (July 29) making this statement.

He condemned Badu Kobi for extending his anger with his wife to other Ashanti women and further tagged him as ‘divisive’.

“If you have a problem with your wife (who is an Ashanti), why come out to condemn all? If your wife is greedy, does it mean all Ashanti women are greedy?” he quizzed. “I’m very disappointed. I didn’t believe a man of God at his age could make such statement. If Jesus Christ brought such division, will it be better for us? He is being divisive.”

According to Appietus, fellow men of God wouldn’t make such statement and that he should apologise or face the wrath of Ashantis and the Queen.

“I can’t respect him because he doesn’t respect himself. Do you think Rev Obofour, Mensah Otabil and Duncan Williams will do this? Are Ashanti women not in his church? He should be taken on by Ashanti women and should apologise.”

Watch the interview below.