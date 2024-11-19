'Prophet Opambour's curses don't scare me' - Vim Lady stands firm

"I have been doing this work for the past twenty years, and I am not scared of anything. President Kufuor's bodyguards have beaten us before, and we have survived it. So he (Opambour) should keep quiet over there. You went there to ask a legitimate question and didn’t condemn anything about the Ghana Card, so why should you fight me over this?

Vim Lady shows wedding ring

"Where I come from, we have strong spiritual backgrounds, so you can’t come and threaten me over this," she said.

Afia Pokuaa also voiced her support for John Mahama's proposed free first-year tertiary education policy, emphasising that she values education-focused policies over the ex-gratia payments to Members of Parliament.

"I have said this so many times about free SHS—that anyone who condemns free SHS is a shallow-minded person. When Mahama said he would bring free first-year tertiary education, I supported it because I do not support the ex-gratia payments they want to give MPs," she added.

Background

On 11 November 2024, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, held a fellowship service with clergymen in Kumasi.

During the event, Prophet Opambour raised concerns about Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s policy, which proposes using the Ghana Card as the basis for a credit-scoring system to allow citizens to purchase cars.

Afia Pokua aka Vim Lady

Opambour mocked the initiative, questioning its feasibility and doubting that the Ghana Card could be used for such a purpose.