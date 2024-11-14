Prophet Opambour threatens to curse Vim Lady over 'shallow-minded' comment

In a viral video, Prophet Opambour threatened to curse Afia Pokua if she continued to insult him, declaring, "If I have not said anything negative about her (Afia Pokua) and she chooses to insult me, I will curse her and do whatever I please with her, including her unborn children." He continued, "I give her until Sunday; if she makes another comment about me, I will curse her."
Ghanaian prophet Ebenezer Opambour Yiadom, known as Prophet 1, recently issued a stern warning to broadcast journalist Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady, after she labelled him as "shallow-minded."
Recommended articles
During the same broadcast, Prophet Opambour questioned the feasibility of the New Patriotic Party’s One District, One Factory policy, expressing frustration over unfulfilled promises. He stated, "We don’t want the promise the NPP made in 2016 and 2020 about the One District, One Factory. Where are all the factories? Where are the dams? We don’t want another promise from Bawumia that the Ghana Card can be used to purchase a car when elected. " He then explained, "That’s why I asked the question when we met Mahama. So I don’t understand why the girl insulted me."
Background
On November 11, 2024, National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama held a fellowship service with clergymen in Kumasi.
During the event, Prophet Opambour raised doubts about Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's recent proposal to allow Ghanaians to use the Ghana Card as part of a credit scoring system to facilitate car purchases.
Afia Pokua criticised Prophet Opambour’s comments on the policy, calling him "shallow-minded" and suggesting he misunderstood the initiative. She remarked, "Anybody who condemns the Ghana Card is a shallow-minded person. This shouldn't even be a topic for discussion because this same identification card is what has made Europe what it is today."