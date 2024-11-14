Prophet Opambour threatens to curse Vim Lady over 'shallow-minded' comment

During the same broadcast, Prophet Opambour questioned the feasibility of the New Patriotic Party’s One District, One Factory policy, expressing frustration over unfulfilled promises. He stated, "We don’t want the promise the NPP made in 2016 and 2020 about the One District, One Factory. Where are all the factories? Where are the dams? We don’t want another promise from Bawumia that the Ghana Card can be used to purchase a car when elected. " He then explained, "That’s why I asked the question when we met Mahama. So I don’t understand why the girl insulted me."