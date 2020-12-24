From beef with Shatta Wale and Asem to welcoming a second child to the historic "Black Love" virtual concert to endorsing Nana Addo and receiving fake UN Award, Sarkodie dominated the headlines this year.

Beef with Shatta Wale and settlement

Sarkodie [left] and Shatta Wale [right]

A beef that started in 2018 was carried over to 2020. In April this year, Shatta Wale rekindled their beef when he put his spin on Sarkodie’s diss (Sub Zero) to all his rivals. Shatta Wale thought the diss song came at the wrong time because Ghana and the entertainment industry were fighting the coronavirus – and that beefs shouldn't be his priority. Sarkodie hit back at him, saying fans should be entertained during the Covid-19 period. However, the two mended their broken friendship when Shatta Wale joined Sarkodie to perform at his historic “Black Love” virtual concert.

Breaking the internet with “Black Love” virtual concert

Shatta Wale joins Sarkodie to perform at Black Love Concert

In August this year, the SarkNation President shut down the internet with his "Black Love" virtual concert. The show which was hosted live on Ceek – an online streaming website for shows – crashed the website following a 1.5million instant streaming. The pre-recorded show featured some top acts, including Shatta Wale, Efya, King Promise, KiDi, and Amakye Dede.

End of friendship with Stonebwoy

Sarkodie and Stonebwoy

After years of tight friendship, back-to-back collaborations and enviable business partnerships, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy went their separate ways over “Black Love” concert. It all started during the pre-recording of the concert where Stonebwoy’s session was delayed by Sarkodie’s manager, Angel Town, who prioritised Shatta Wale’s session instead. A brawl broke between Stonebwoy and Angel, and the latter was assaulted in the process. Sarkodie filed a police report and that was how their years of friendship ended this year.

Welcoming a second child

Sarkodie and son

While stranded with his wife and daughter in the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sarkodie welcomed his second child, Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jnr. Sarkodie and his wife had earlier debunked reports, only to arrive in Ghana in June with their second child.

Beef with Asem

Sarkodie and Asem

After months of pestering Sarkodie with never-ending Twitter trolling, freestyles and innuendos, Sarkodie slammed Asem with a diss song that got everyone talking. In the song, titled “CEO Flow” featuring US rap legend E-40, Sarkodie generalised his jabs but singled out Asem. He directly responded to Asem’s tweet regarding how he ‘fraudulently’ won his numerous BET Awards, saying: “They want me to chill/Like they got me on ice/Ose BET me titi cos I carry all night/Se manwinni awadon'ta/Ma paddy dont like but to be honest/My paddy we alright." He then fired more shots regarding Asem’s current status and relevance in the music industry, saying the former Lynx Entertainment signee needs him to sustain his career.

Receiving fake UN Awards

Dr UN and Sarkodie

Despite having a solid brand, Sarkodie still fell for a fake recognition – Kofi Annan UN Awards. Organised by Kwame Owusu Fordjour aka Dr UN, he managed to gather dignitaries and public figures from different sectors and handed them fake awards. In showbiz alone, he succeeded in giving Sarkodie, Berla Mundi, D-Black, DJ Black and Nathaniel Attoh fake awards and plaques made of inferior products.

Endorsing Nana Addo

Kuami Eugene and Sarkodie

Sarkodie shocked everyone when he released “Happy Day” featuring Kuami Eugene ahead of the 2020 Ghana's general elections. In the song, he talked about how he once criticised governments about Ghana's infamous 'dumsor' in his old records and further stated that the issue doesn't exist anymore due to efforts by the Nana Addo-led government. He proceeded to endorse Nana Addo and asked fans to vote for him.

