ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

R. Kelly's daughter speaks up for first time after revealing he abused her as a child

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She says she now has gotten to a point in life when she can forgive him.

Joann Kelly alleges that abuse began when she 8 or 9 years old [Instagram/Buku.abi]
Joann Kelly alleges that abuse began when she 8 or 9 years old [Instagram/Buku.abi]

Recommended articles

In her heartfelt post, Joann addresses her younger self, saying, “Hey Baby girl… It’s me, you. We’re 26 now. I know you didn’t even think you’d make it past 15 but you did. I know you’re probably wondering how we made it here and what we’re doing now."

She acknowledged the ongoing struggles in the world but emphasised her growth and inner strength, “You have built up a strength and a faith that is beyond what you can comprehend. You finally told everyone…I know I know. We swore we wouldn’t. But it wasn’t good for us anymore. Please don’t be angry with me but I had to."

Celebrating her achievements, Joann highlighted her journey into motherhood, the healing of her family, and her pursuits in music and art.

ADVERTISEMENT

She wrote, “You’re a mother, a fucking amazing one at that, your son is so handsome and so funny and everything you’ve been daydreaming about and more, your mom is truly healing, your brother and sister are alive and well, you’ve reconnected with blood relatives, you went on to do music and art, and you were on TV."

Recall that R. Kelly was sentenced to 20 years in prison for child sexual abuse and child pornography in February 2023, and on October 11, 2024, Joann revealed that she was also abused by him but was too scared to come forward. She also noted that when she finally got the strength to report him, the authorities said that they couldn’t prosecute him because she waited too long.

Now, she says she has been able to forgive him for abusing her.

See her full expose below:

ADVERTISEMENT
Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shatta Wale and Pope Skinny

Pope Skinny reflects on Shatta Wale’s influence and their fallen friendship

Nana Aba Anamoah

Bawumia’s solution to galamsey is the most practical one I’ve heard – Nana Aba

Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah and 3 other Ghanaians with luxurious mansions that wow fans

Bishop Salifu Amoako, Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel International

5 interesting facts about Salifu Amoako, father of 16-year behind gory accident