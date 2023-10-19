Using Nigerian superstar Burna Boy as a prime example, Edem said that Burna Boy surpasses all Ghanaian artists in terms of prominence and global impact, despite not having a formally recognized fan army.
Rapper Edem says fan armies do not necessarily define how big artists are
Rapper Edem believes fan armies do not necessarily define how big artists are.
During an interview on Daybreak Hitz , Edem elaborated on this perspective, highlighting Burna Boy's extensive reach and influence in the global music scene, which positions him above any Ghanaian artist.
“Nobody knows what Burna Boy’s fan army is, but Burna Boy is bigger than any Ghanaian artist,” he said.
“Ideologies and ideals give the fans a very myopic mindset to think that you can push one artist so much to get ahead of another and that makes you a better army,” he added.
Edem believes that fan armies often hold a narrow view, focusing on pushing one artist ahead of others, but he stresses that it's the artists' ideologies and ideals that truly matter and contribute to their success.
