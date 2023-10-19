Rapper Edem says fan armies do not necessarily define how big artists are

During an interview on Daybreak Hitz , Edem elaborated on this perspective, highlighting Burna Boy's extensive reach and influence in the global music scene, which positions him above any Ghanaian artist.

“Nobody knows what Burna Boy’s fan army is, but Burna Boy is bigger than any Ghanaian artist,” he said.

“Ideologies and ideals give the fans a very myopic mindset to think that you can push one artist so much to get ahead of another and that makes you a better army,” he added.

