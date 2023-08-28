Rev Obofour storms Ridge condos All Black Party on Sunday, sprays GHC200 notes (video)

The gathering saw the attendance of various public figures, including Michy, Hajia Bintu, Fella Makafui, and Nana Ama McBrown.

However, a video circulating on social media captured the arrival of the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) worldwide entrance to the party venue, accompanied by his aides.

His unexpected presence stirred shock among some Ghanaians, prompting questions about why a pastor would attend such an upscale party.

On the other hand, there have been defenders of his attendance, asserting that as long as the event maintained a respectable atmosphere, there should be no issue with Reverend Obofour's participation.

The party had many performances from Ghanaian artistes as Obofour chatted with those around his table.

During the performance of rapper YPee, the Anointed Palace Chapel founder went to the stage to spray some cash on him.

