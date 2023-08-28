ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rev Obofour storms Ridge condos All Black Party on Sunday, sprays GHC200 notes (video)

Dorcas Agambila

The recent appearance of Reverend Obofour at the Ridge Condos Ghana Exclusive All-Black Party has sparked social media conversations.

Rev Obofour
Rev Obofour

The event, held in Kumasi, was organised to celebrate the unveiling of the new luxury apartments at Ridge Condos Ghana.

Recommended articles

The gathering saw the attendance of various public figures, including Michy, Hajia Bintu, Fella Makafui, and Nana Ama McBrown.

However, a video circulating on social media captured the arrival of the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) worldwide entrance to the party venue, accompanied by his aides.

His unexpected presence stirred shock among some Ghanaians, prompting questions about why a pastor would attend such an upscale party.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, there have been defenders of his attendance, asserting that as long as the event maintained a respectable atmosphere, there should be no issue with Reverend Obofour's participation.

The party had many performances from Ghanaian artistes as Obofour chatted with those around his table.

During the performance of rapper YPee, the Anointed Palace Chapel founder went to the stage to spray some cash on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The videos of Reverend Obofour at the Ridge Condos All Black Party have triggered criticisms from Ghanaians. The party was no different from a nightclub for many people, and a 'man of God' should not be seen mingling in such a setting.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shatta Wale

Filling O2 isn't my priority, I want to have a billion dollars in my account - Shatta

Mzbel

I miss him even though he has blocked me – Mzbel on her relationship with John Mahama

Mzbel

‘The office romance I once had with my boss made me who I am today’ – Mzbel

Fella Makafui

Fella Makafui marks 28th birthday in Dubai with luxurious yacht ride and more [Video]