The Ghanaian actress has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court yesterday after being charged with publication of obscene material with two counts of engaging in domestic violence but she has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Court presided over by Mrs. Christiana Cann has granted Rosemond Alade Brown bail in the sum of GHS 100,000 with four sureties two to be justified with landed property worth GHS100, 000.

According to the court, the title deed of the property, should be deposited at the court’s Registry pending the outcome of the matter. A GNA report adds that the matter has been adjourned to November 23.

"Philip Kofi Bekoe, accused lawyer prayed the court to admit Rosemond to bail because she was well known and she had people of substance who would stand as sureties when granted bail," a GNA report stated.

Chief Inspector Agartha Asantewaa who is the case prosecutor. Narrating the case to the court she said the complainant, Mr. Bright K. Appiah who is the Director of Child Rights International Ghana reported the Akuapem Polo's act to Ghana Police.

According to the prosecutor's narration, Rosemond on June 30th this year celebrated her son’s seventh birthday and she took nude pictures of herself together with her son who was also half naked and posted it on her Instagram page which went viral on social media.

'The pictures attracted comments, adding that the behaviour of the accused person undermine was likely to detract from the dignity of her seven year old son among others,' prosecution said and added that 'the complainant petitioned the Director-General CID and the matter was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU)'.

Rosemond, prosecution said, was arrested and in her caution statement, admitted posting the nude picture with her son unintentionally.

A write up accompanying the picture read: “I am naked in front of you because this is how naked I was giving birth to you, so in case you find me lying somewhere don’t pass by but see me as your mom who brought you to life".

By this, prosecution held that Rosemond deliberately posted the nude picture together with her son.