Sammy Gyamfi is handsome and intelligent - Efia Odo gushes about the politician

Evans Annang

Ghanaian socialite, Efia Odo has expressed her admiration for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi.

Efia Odo
Efia Odo Pulse Ghana

She described the young communicator as handsome and intelligent.

Recommended articles

Efia Odo took to twitter to express her admiration for the firebrand communicator saying his appearance of Utv this morning was fantastic.

In a simple precise tweet, the video vixen wrote “Watching Sammy Gyamfi on UTV, hes fine and intelligent”.

Sammy Gyamfi
Sammy Gyamfi Sammy Gyamfi Pulse Ghana

Interestingly, this is not the first time a beautiful Ghanaian entertainer has expressed her admiration for Sammy Gyamfi.

In December 2020, Moesha Buodong, an actress and a vixen described Mr. Gyamfi as intelligent.

According to the Ghanaian actress, the NDC communication director is "intelligent".

Evans Annang Evans Annang

