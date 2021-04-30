She described the young communicator as handsome and intelligent.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest Ghanaian Celebrity News & Hot Gossip - Pulse Ghana
Ghanaian socialite, Efia Odo has expressed her admiration for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi.
She described the young communicator as handsome and intelligent.
Efia Odo took to twitter to express her admiration for the firebrand communicator saying his appearance of Utv this morning was fantastic.
In a simple precise tweet, the video vixen wrote “Watching Sammy Gyamfi on UTV, hes fine and intelligent”.
Interestingly, this is not the first time a beautiful Ghanaian entertainer has expressed her admiration for Sammy Gyamfi.
In December 2020, Moesha Buodong, an actress and a vixen described Mr. Gyamfi as intelligent.
According to the Ghanaian actress, the NDC communication director is "intelligent".
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh