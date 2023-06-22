Sarkodie broken, pens long emotional tribute and to mourn his lawyer

He revealed that she was one of the few people he felt comfortable opening up to, emphasizing the warm and strong bond they had developed.

Sarkodie reminisced about the special connection he felt with Cynthia from the day they met, highlighting her profound understanding of his life and the trust they shared. He expressed his shock and sorrow, mentioning that it would be incredibly difficult to overcome the multitude of memories they had created together.

Sarkodie and his lawyer, Cynthia Quarcoo. Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

The rapper wished Cynthia had confided in him about her illness, but acknowledged her aversion to others feeling sorry for her. He recognized that she had departed from this world on her own terms, leaving behind a legacy of strength and resilience, which he referred to as "a classic Mama C."

Sarkodie and his lawyer, Cynthia Quarcoo. Pulse Ghana

Sarkodie also shared his concern about not hearing from Cynthia in the past few days, as she would usually be the first to reach out and express worry or playfully tease him. He recounted sending her a WhatsApp message, asking why he hadn't heard from her.

Hours later, upon noticing the two ticks indicating that she had received the message, he sensed that something was amiss. The devastating news of her passing was then delivered to him.

Sarkodie and his lawyer, Cynthia Quarcoo. Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the immense grief, Sarkodie recognized Cynthia's desire for strength in those she cared about. He pledged to do his best to remain strong, not just for himself but also for her. He extended his condolences to Cynthia's family, friends, and especially her children, urging everyone to find strength during this difficult time.

Meanwhile, Sarkodie's wife, Tracy, took to Twitter to share a poignant photo of Cynthia alongside her husband. In the caption, Tracy simply added a broken heart emoji and a dove, symbolizing the profound sadness and peace they felt in the face of this tragic loss.

Sarkodie mourns his lawyer, Cynthia Quarcoo. Pulse Ghana