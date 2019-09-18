The “Aye” hitmaker has been praised by many social media users after he featured in Nigerian internet sensation Sydney Talker’s latest comedy skit.

In the skit, Davido appeared as a star who was greeted for the first time by Sydney Talker.

His reaction, after greeting the singer, blew up the skit and has since gone viral.

Reacting to this, blogger and photographer Phylx asked when Ghanaians are going to witness such thing in Ghana between Sarkodie and comedian Waris, adding that the Nigerian entertainment industry was built on unity.

“Comedian @sydneytalker and @davidoofficial! I want to see @comedianwaris and @sarkodie doing this too! We have watched Nigerians to build their industry on UNITY and we are not learning anything from this! Chaaaaiiiii my Ghana!” he captioned a behind-the-scene photo of Davido and Sydney on his Instagram page.

And in his comment section, most of his followers, including blogger Monte OZ, tagged the BET Award winner ‘pompous’.

“Ghanaian celebs feels too big oh, mesee”, Instagram user ekuwa_reynolds stated.

Monte OZ dared Sarkodie: “I Swear @sarkodie is Soo Ghanaian That He Will Tell @comedianwaris to Call His Management For Booking and Pay Money Before Waris can Do Same For 3minutes.... I DARE SARKODIE TO PROVE US WRONG”.

“@sarkodie will be doing brand legit brand legit saa then agor) no agu”, a user afrotinzzz claimed.

Another user elvissylicious_elvis also claimed: “Apppuuu @sarkodie , too known. That nigga was soo humble. Don’t know what happened to him”.

What do you also think about Sarkodie?