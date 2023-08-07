'Take it easy on them and give them a chance' - Sarkodie advocates for upcoming artists

Taking to his Twitter account, Sarkodie expressed empathy for the pressures that young talents encounter as they navigate both social and traditional media platforms.

He recalled his journey, acknowledging that during his era, artists had the luxury of making mistakes behind closed doors and learning from them without the constant scrutiny of the public eye.

However, he emphasized the contrasting scenario for today's emerging artists who are thrust into the limelight from the very start of their careers, leaving little room for privacy and learning from trial and error.

While on tour in the U.S., Sarkodie made a heartfelt plea for the industry and the public to rally behind these budding talents and provide them with the support and nurturing they need. He acknowledged the challenges faced by young artists and urged everyone to approach them with patience and understanding.